Babil shares endearing PICS with Irrfan Khan & family: Take that chance to tell them that you love them back

Babil Khan recently took to his Instagram and dropped a few pictures of his entire family. Late actor Irrfan Khan is always remembered by his loving son Babil Khan, who every time shares an anecdote of his family with us. It is no doubt that Babil's posts make everyone from the industry and Late actor Irrfan's fans emotional. Previously too, Babil had shared photographs that were clicked by the late actor. This time, we get to see the entire family and a heartfelt long message that throws light on the importance that a family withholds.

In the recent post, Babil has written, “Our family is one strange family. Worst was comparing to the “image” of perfect neighbours. You’re all weird families, and that is one of the most beautiful things about us humans. Our undeniable fear of having no clue on what to do but still pursuing, denying that fear instead. My family; a Thespis father not wanting to belong to this world, a perfectionist writer/warrior mother that fights with the same passion she loves, an ingenious brother that can find relatable patterns in economics to music, and me, a kid who loves to cry watching children/family animation films.”

Babil further continued saying, “In the chaos where I find myself lost, engrossed in doubt, feeling like a blob of cheese on the couch, I take a moment and look around, pay attention to people, instead of seeking it for a second. You know? Our family, we couldn’t fill a glass of water without spilling, but sometimes all we need is a little backup, and there is no shame in asking for that from the people that love you the most, acknowledge their love. The most important part though, at the end of it all, is to take that chance to tell them that you love them back. Never take your chances for granted.”

Soon, Babil Khan is going to make his debut with the Netflix film ‘Qala’ opposite Triptii Dimri

