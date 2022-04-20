On Babita’s 75th birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor treat fans with throwback pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the actresses in Bollywood who is quite active on social media and often makes headlines with her Instagram activities. She is often seen sharing some beautiful family moments on Instagram and they are a treat to the fans. And now, Bebo is once again making the headlines as she has shared a special note for mommy Babita on her 75th birthday today. Interestingly, Kareena shared a throwback monochromatic picture of the veteran actress from her younger days wherein she was winning hearts with her panache.

In the caption, Kareena showered love on her mother and wrote, “Happy birthday Mothership. My Maa. #No beauty like Mamma” along with heart emoticons. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor also took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback pic of herself with her mother from her childhood days. In the pic, Babita was seen holding little Karisma in her arms. Karisma captioned the post as, “तुम जियों हज़ारों साल, ये मेरी हैं आरज़ू.. that’s what we wish for everyday… The OG birthday song “Happy birthday to the original Sunita” our Mama Circa - Farz 1967 #75thbirthday #mamalove #happybirthday”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s post for Babita:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to release on August 11 this year. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be an official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.