Babli Bouncer Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia plays a bindaas female bouncer in this fun family entertainer; WATCH

On Sunday, Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia unveiled the poster of her upcoming film ‘Babli Bouncer’, and it left fans intrigued. Now, the makers of the film have finally dropped the trailer of Babli Bouncer, and it shows the actress in a never-seen-before avatar. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the role of the titular young female bouncer in the film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, and the trailer looks quite entertaining.

The trailer begins by introducing the village Fatehpur Beri as the ‘village of bouncers’ wherein boys prepare to become bouncers by building their bodies. But wait, who said women cannot become bouncers? Tamannaah Bhatia plays the bold, brave, and bindaas Babli, a bouncer at a nightclub, and how she carves a niche in a male-dominated profession. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “Asola Fatehpur ki yeh chhori, is here to do some 'Bouncergiri'! Get ready to meet #BabliBouncer, trailer out now! #BabliBouncerOnHotstar streaming from Sept 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @imbhandarkar @starstudios @JungleePictures.”

Check out the trailer below:

A few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia shared the poster of the film, and wrote, “Je koi saadharan bouncer na se, andaaz toh hai hi iska khaas, par karname aur bhi first class! Kal miliye Babli se!” In an interview with Mid-Day, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about her role in Babli Bouncer and said, “As soon as I read the script, I fell in love with the role. It’s one of the most exciting characters that I have come across; it has substance. Madhur sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists, and Babli too is a powerful part. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer. I can’t wait to dive into this new world.”

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. This delightful fun family entertainer is all set to release on 23rd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

