Babri Masjid demolition: Swara Bhasker, Gauahar Khan & others REACT as 32 accused get acquitted in the case

A special court acquitted all 32 accused in connection with Babri Masjid demolition on Wednesday. Now, numerous Bollywood celebs have reacted to the same on social media.
The Babri Masjid demolition case of 6th December 1992 witnessed a historic judgement on 30th September 2020. A special CBI court in Uttar Pradesh has acquitted all the 32 accused of conspiracy charges. Uma Bharti, LK Advani, and Murji Manohar Joshi are among those who are acquitted by the court. CBI judge SK Yadav has reportedly stated that the structure was brought down by anti-social elements. The judgement is given 28 years after the incident that took place in Ayodhya.

Numerous netizens and Bollywood celebs alike have given mixed reactions on the court’s verdict. For instance, Anubhav Sinha has taken a sarcastic jibe at Mr. LK Advani as he congratulates the latter for being “acquitted of the charges of single-handedly drawing a bloody line across the soul of this country.” Hansal Mehta has penned a similarly sarcastic note while stating that the demolition was an ‘act of God.’ Prakash Raj has termed it a hit and run case in which the drivers got acquitted.

Check out their tweets below:

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker, who is known to be quite vocal about her opinions, makes a sly remark on the same while stating that the structure fell by itself. Gauahar Khan has shared a tweet on more or less a similar context in which she says that it happened because of an earthquake. Actor Sushant Singh has written #RIPJustice in his Twitter handle as he says in a sarcastic tone that neither anyone came nor did anybody build a Masjid. Filmmakers Onir and Anil Sharma also reacted to the same on their respective handles.

Check out their tweets below:

