Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor to continue staying at hospital after she finally tests negative for COVID 19

ANI tweeted, "Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative."

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has been in the news for the longest time now and while she has been trying to keep everyone updated on the situation, she has been slammed for the delay, meeting so many people post her return to India, among other things. In fact, she also took to social media as she shared an emotional note and wrote, "Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life” and wrote in caption, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!”

Meanwhile, she tested positive for COVID 19 not just once, but on multiple occasions, 4 times to be precise. However, now, as she was tested for the 5th time, her test for COVID 19 has finally come negative. However, ANI tweeted, "Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative.”

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/BEJevytlOj — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Kanika happened to be the first amongst Bollywood to have been hit by the virus and ever since, she continues to be in the news for updates regarding the virus. She has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow and post her last test, the director, Prof RK Dhiman said that the singer is stable.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :ANI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More