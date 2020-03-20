Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor infected with Coronavirus; The London return hosted a party for 100 people

If recent reports are to be believed, Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has been infected with the Coronavirus. The singer returned from London recently.

Singer Kanika Kapoor might be infected with Coronavirus. As India battles to curb the number of Covid-19 cases, new claims suggest the Baby Doll singer could be India's first celebrity to have contracted the virus. According to a tweet by ABP News Editor Pankaj Jha, she returned from London a few days ago and hid the fact that she was infected with the virus. The singer was reportedly put up in a lavish hotel in the city and also hosted a dinner party.

Another rumour claims she hid at the airport bathroom upon landing and sneaked out without informing anyone. A tweet by India Today's associate editor Poulomi Saha further reveals that she returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday hid her travel history from the authorities. In Lucknow, "she attended a party with at least 100 people present."

The claim has been backed by an ANI update. The official Twitter handle of the news agency confirmed a Bollywood singer has been tested positive. "4 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases to 9: King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration," the tweet informed. "A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four people who have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today," ANI added.

A video has surfaced online showing Kanika taken to the hospital. Check it out below:

Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19

She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities. Here we can see she’s been taken to KGMU,Lucknow alongwith her family #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/wgGQy5kPUW — Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) March 20, 2020

The news of Kanika's case comes after several Bollywood stars urge fans to social distancing. Several B-Town celebs have resorted to self-isolation and doing their bit to curb the spread of the virus. Pinkvilla urges its readers to stay indoors and keep washing their hands.

The singer, born and raised in Lucknow, is married to a businessman Raj Chandok and has three children. On the work front, Kanika became a household name after the release of Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan. She has sung numerous other songs like Lovely and Kamlee for Happy New Year, Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab and more recently, Chodd Diya from Baazaar.

