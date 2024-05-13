Baby John actor Varun Dhawan drops PIC with ‘Rock doll’ in gym; you can’t miss his workout music
Varun Dhawan recently offered a peek into his workout session, where he posed alongside his doll of The Rock. He also shared his choice of music with his fans.
Varun Dhawan is not just known for his talent and performances in films but also for his fitness. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Baby John, often takes to social media, sharing glimpses of his workout.
Now, Varun has offered a peek into another one of his gym sessions, where he was accompanied by his beloved 'Rock doll.' He also revealed his workout music, which is too hard to miss.
Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into his latest workout session
Today, May 13, Varun Dhawan shared a couple of photos on his Instagram handle, which were from his latest workout session. In the pictures, Varun was seen shirtless, flaunting his chiseled physique. He posed for the camera with a smile alongside his 'Rock doll,' flexing his muscles just like the figurine.
For the uninitiated, Varun is a big fan of actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. Varun has expressed his fondness for him on several occasions.
Another surprise in Varun’s post was his choice of music for the exercise session. He used the song Gulabi Sadi in the background, which will surely leave you in splits. In the caption, Varun wrote, “I (love) my rock doll. P.s- I workout on this music.”
Have a look at his post!
Varun Dhawan’s post garnered reactions from his friends and colleagues in the industry. Maniesh Paul wrote, “Don’t ask about my gym songs hahahahaha u will faint,” while Sobhita Dhulipala stated, “Not surprising, both things.” Wamiqa Gabbi, Varun’s co-star in the upcoming movie Baby John, couldn’t stop laughing in the comments.
Varun Dhawan’s work front
Regarding Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Baby John, the action thriller is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav star in pivotal roles.
Apart from this, Varun is currently shooting for the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which marks his reunion with Janhvi Kapoor. The love story is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. It will arrive in cinemas in 2025.
