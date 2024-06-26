Baby John: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer to release on Christmas 2024; will lock horns with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par

Fans have been excited ever since Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer Baby John was announced. The film was initially scheduled to release earlier this year, in 2024, but was later delayed. However, now the makers have brought an exciting news to end the wait of the fans.

The movie has received a new release date and is now slated to arrive in cinemas on December 25. This means that the film is set to clash with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par which is also scheduled for a Christmas release.

Baby John new poster unveiled along with release date announcement

Today, June 26, the team behind the upcoming movie Baby John took to their social media platforms and shared a new poster featuring lead actor Varun Dhawan. Varun was seen in an intense avatar which was enhanced by his long hair and bearded look. The actor held a knife as he was surrounded by a crowd holding weapons.

The poster read, “Dec 25 Releasing Worldwide,” while the caption stated, “Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th.” The cast and crew members including actresses Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi were tagged in the post.

Baby John’s clash with Sitaare Zameen Par

Superstar Aamir Khan is set to star in the social dramedy titled Sitaare Zameen Par. He has teamed up with filmmaker RS Prasanna for this project. Genelia Deshmukh will be seen playing the female lead. The movie is expected to hit the big screens on Christmas. This will result in a big clash between Baby John and Sitaare Zameen Par.

The third installment of the popular Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle, is also releasing during the holiday period as of now. However, recent reports suggest that the Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy is expected to be postponed and hence avert the clash.

