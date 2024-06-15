Baby John: Varun Dhawan says he's on a set for first time where four units are working together; WATCH

Varun Dhawan's upcoming action drama Baby John is being eagerly anticipated by the fans. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on May 31 but was postponed, thus making the fans wait longer.

Meanwhile, the actor who recently became a father has got back to the sets and is shooting for the film with full enthusiasm. On June 15, 2024, he took to Instagram stories and posted videos showing his film's sets to fans where 4 units were working together.

Varun Dhawan gives a tour of Baby John sets to fans

The shoot of Baby John starring Varun Dhawan has been going on in full force. The actor often shares BTS footage from the film sets with his fans. Recently, he posted videos on his Instagram stories again, sharing that four units have been working together for the film.

VD starts the video by saying that it's his first time on a set where three units are working together. However, as he interacts with technicians, he realizes that not three but four units are working at the same time. Now that's so amazing, isn't it?

More about Baby John

Directed by Kalees, Baby John stars Varun Dhawan in the title role alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra. The film is the remake of Atlee's 2016 movie Theri. The Jawan director is co-producing the film along with Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani.

Meanwhile, Varun is also busy dubbing for the film. Recently, he took to Instagram stories and shared a picture from one of his dubbing sessions. “Good Dubbing Vibes,” he captioned the photo, followed by a sparkle emoji and a Baby John hashtag.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Besides Baby John, Varun is also working on Raj & DK's upcoming web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, which pairs him with Samantha Prabhu for the first time. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, among others. The film is scheduled to release on April 18, 2025.

