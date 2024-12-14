Baby John’s Bandobast OUT: Varun Dhawan shows off energetic dance moves in new track, it's sure to get you grooving
Varun Dhawan's Baby John song Bandobast is out, showcasing his energetic dance moves and police avatar. This groovy track is sure to get everyone moving!
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is making headlines for his highly anticipated film Baby John. The newly released track Bandobast is already grabbing attention and is a must-watch. Varun showcases his signature high-energy dance moves in this vibrant number, following his previously popular track, Nain Matakka. Alongside the dynamic dance sequences, he flawlessly embodies the role of a dedicated police officer, making the song both entertaining and impactful.
Varun Dhawan took to Instagram today (December 14) to unveil the much-awaited song Bandobast from his upcoming film Baby John. The track is a visual treat, showcasing Varun's signature high-energy moves as he wins hearts once again. Dressed as a police officer, he balances electrifying dance with moments of heroism, including saving a young girl from harassment on a bus.
See below!
The sequence highlights a safety app to call for police assistance, blending entertainment with a powerful message. Varun's charisma and impactful performance make this song a standout moment from the film. Sharing the song on social media, he captioned it with excitement, “Get ready to dance, baby! #bandobast out now!! #babyjohn this Christmas.”
Earlier, the makers of Baby John unveiled its first track, Nain Matakka, across social platforms, and it's an instant dance anthem. Running 3:17 minutes, this lively number is impossible to resist.
The song showcases Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, captivating viewers with their electrifying chemistry and dynamic energy. The fresh pairing grabs all the attention, while global icons Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee lend their voices to the track. With lyrics by Irshad Kamil and music composed by S Thaman, Naina Matakka is a vibrant celebration of rhythm and charm.
The much-anticipated Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Directed by Kalees, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.
Presented by Jio Studios and Atlee, this action-packed entertainer is produced by A For Apple Studios and Cine 1 Studios Production. Set to make a grand release on Christmas, December 25, 2024, Baby John promises to bring an exciting cinematic experience to the big screen.
