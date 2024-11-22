Baby John’s first song Nain Matakka’s Vibe Check OUT: 5 reasons to look forward to Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh's dance number

Baby John is one the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. With over just a month left for its theatrical release, the makers are all set to share exciting content from the film in the next few days. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the song Nain Matakka, featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, will be unveiled on November 25, 2024. Ahead of the song launch, its ‘Vibe Check’ has dropped and here are 5 reasons that you should look forward to this number.

1. First single to kickstart promotions

Nain Matakka is the first single from Baby John and it is releasing exactly a month before the film arrives in theaters. This means that the makers are set to kickstart the promotions in full swing. The poster and Vibe Check is creating a lot of buzz and the fans will surely look forward to what’s coming next.

2. Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh’s chemistry

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh are teaming up onscreen for the first time in the action thriller. The song featuring this fresh collaboration will offer a glimpse of their chemistry, which already looks sizzling from the released content.

3. Diljit Dosanjh x Dhee collaboration

Two global sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee, have collaborated for Nain Matakka. They have lent their vocals to the song. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil and the music is by S. Thaman. This music team is enough to create excitement among the fans.

Watch the song’s Vibe Check here!

4. Visuals

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh are seen wearing stylish outfits in the Vibe Check. The focus of the video on symbolic objects like hot air balloons and more makes it look like the song will be visually appealing and colorful.

5. Catchy beats

The song is being teased as a dance anthem. The tune is the Vibe Check is quite catchy and looks like it will be a foot-tapping number.

Earlier, the Taster Cut of the movie increased the excitement among the fans. The 1-minute, 57-second video showcased Varun in different avatars. He performed thrilling action sequences with catchy theme music playing in the background. It also offered a glimpse of Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff, who play pivotal roles in the film. The Taster Cut ended with the message, “Good vibes only.”

On the occasion of Diwali, producer Atlee shared a heartfelt note, conveying what the project meant to the team. He wrote, “It's more than just a film; it's the culmination of our hard work, dedication, and passion. We’ve poured our hearts into creating a cinematic experience that we believe will resonate with audiences in both single screens and multiplexes alike.”

Salman Khan has shot for an action-packed cameo in Baby John. He is reportedly playing a mentor to Varun’s character. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Baby John is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2024, to entertain the audience during the holiday period.

