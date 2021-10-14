Baby me was cute: Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable throwback childhood PIC

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actress often posts pictures from her personal and professional life as well. Sonam recently took to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback picture from her childhood. She wrote in the caption, “Baby me was cute”. Sonam had also shared a cryptic post on Instagram story on the ongoing Aryan Khan drug case controversy. In her story, she shared a link to an article related to the case wherein it is reportedly told by the Court that the star kid wasn’t on the cruise ship when he was arrested.

Sonam’s sister Rhea who has recently gotten married spoke to Indian Express earlier about Sonam’s fashion aesthetic and said, “The behind-the-scenes for creating a look always starts with a story. But sometimes the outfit inspires us, sometimes Sonam’s mood, sometimes a piece of jewellery, and sometimes the location. Then we go on from there. If the look is reminiscent of Japanese streetwear, then you take inspiration from Kabuki or Harajuku Girls. You use the little nuances to have fun with makeup, hair but make sure that it doesn’t look too costumey.”

Take a look:

Rhea further said, “So, historical figures, photographs, anything can give you inspiration and you just work backward and modernise elements, make them individual and then put it all together.” Further speaking about her sister Rhea said, “And obviously, Sonam is my muse in styling and films together. Sonam and I are going to work forever.”

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor supports Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in cryptic post ahead of his bail plea hearing