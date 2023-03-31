Baby on Board: Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announce pregnancy with adorable pics

Actress Ishita Dutta, who was last seen in the hit film Drishyam 2, was recently seen flaunting her baby bump at the airport. Earlier today, Ishita and her actor husband Vatsal Sheth finally took to social media and announced their first pregnancy. The couple dropped adorable pictures from the photoshoot and shared the good news with fans.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are expecting their first baby

In the pictures, the daddy-to-be is seen planting a sweet kiss on Ishita's baby bump. The duo is seen sporting coordinated outfits while posing on the beach. With a perfect sunset view in the backdrop, their pictures look all things cute. Along with the pictures, the couple wrote, "Baby on Board" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Soon after they shared the news, their friends and fans were seen showering love on them. Sonnalli Seygall wrote, "Omg!!! Congratulations." Shaheer Sheikh wrote, "Mubarak ho mere bhai.." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

While speaking to The Times of India, Ishita and Vatsal talked about embracing parenthood. Ishita is currently in her second trimester. Ishita said, "We are very excited and not exactly prepared, but we are looking forward to it. Every day is a new day. The body is going through a different experience." Vatsal said, "We have been married for five years, but we hadn't made a conscious decision to have children only after we are settled in our careers. Just like marriage is a milestone, having a child is another milestone. Work keeps happening and you continue to work hard, but welcoming our baby will definitely be the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in our lives."

ALSO READ: Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth expecting their first child; Drishyam actress SPOTTED flaunting baby bump-VIDEO