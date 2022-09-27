Baby Saif Ali Khan is too cute to handle in throwback pic as Saba urges fans to watch Vikram Vedha
Check out Saif Ali Khan's childhood picture shared by his sister Saba Pataudi ahead of Vikram Vedha's release.
All eyes are on Saif Ali Khan these days as his film Vikram Vedha is all set to release. The film will also see Hrithik Roshan in a changed avatar and we bet fans are eagerly waiting to see these two powerhouses step in the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the official Hindi remake of the South film of the same name. Showering love on her brother, Saba Pataudi shared a picture of the actor from his childhood and urged fans to watch Vikram Vedha.
In the picture, we can see baby Saif Ali Khan looking cutely toward the camera. He is wearing a white shirt with a patterned design on it. His hair cutely comes on his forehead as he has a confused look on his face. Sharing this picture, Saba wrote, “Boy...WHO? I grew up with this picture, as Amma had framed it with the ones of me n her, on our bedroom wall. Love you bro! Watch #vikramvedha it's.”
Check out Saif Ali Khan’s picture:
Meanwhile, talking about Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan apart from Vikram Vedha has another big project in his kitty. He will next be seen in the Pan-India project Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.
