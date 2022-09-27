Baby Saif Ali Khan is too cute to handle in throwback pic as Saba urges fans to watch Vikram Vedha

All eyes are on Saif Ali Khan these days as his film Vikram Vedha is all set to release. The film will also see Hrithik Roshan in a changed avatar and we bet fans are eagerly waiting to see these two powerhouses step in the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the official Hindi remake of the South film of the same name. Showering love on her brother, Saba Pataudi shared a picture of the actor from his childhood and urged fans to watch Vikram Vedha.

In the picture, we can see baby Saif Ali Khan looking cutely toward the camera. He is wearing a white shirt with a patterned design on it. His hair cutely comes on his forehead as he has a confused look on his face. Sharing this picture, Saba wrote, “Boy...WHO? I grew up with this picture, as Amma had framed it with the ones of me n her, on our bedroom wall. Love you bro! Watch #vikramvedha it's.”