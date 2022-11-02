Baby Shanaya Kapoor dancing to Bunty Aur Babli song in a lehenga proves she was meant to be a heroine; WATCH

Shanaya Kapoor may not have made her big debut yet, but that does not stop her from having a huge fan following. The budding actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans love to see the pictures and videos which she posts on them. Today is her birthday and social media is filled with wishes for the diva. But the one wish that caught our attention was that of her sister Anshula Kapoor who shared an adorable throwback video. Anshula Kapoor’s birthday wish for Shanaya Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula Kapoor shared a video of baby Shanaya Kapoor looking cute in a lehenga. The little kid looks super excited as she is shaking a leg on one of the most popular songs of that time, Bunty Aur Babli’s title track. We can say that her face has not changed much and she had long hair even then. Sharing this video, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday you hot mess @shanayakapoor02 ILY. you’ve been my constant source of entertainment since the day I held you in my arms, and my wish for you is that you keep owning every stage you perform on & killlingggg ittt.. whether that stage is my room (hehehe) or the movies! Keep dancing your heart out, and keep spreading your laughter and cheer in every room that you occupy. May this be the best year yet! love you always my bro. Check out the video:

Shanaya Kapoor’s work front On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in the film which will also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.

