For 'baby sister' Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan takes to social media & wishes luck for The Archies: You'll kill it

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have all the reasons The young actress will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s much talked about movie The Archies along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. In fact, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the movie today along with the first look poster and it has taken the social media by storm. Fans are quite excited about Suhana, Agastya and Khushi’s debut. Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has also made a comeback and penned a sweet note for his baby sister.

Taking to his Instagram account Aryan shared the first look poster of The Archies and wished luck to Suhana. He wrote, “Best of luck baby sister! Go kick some ass. Teaser looks awesome. Everyone looks great. All of you will kill it”. To note, this has been Aryan's first post in a long time as the star kid has been maintaining a low profile of late. It is quite evident that Aryan is quite excited about Suhana’s Bollywood debut which is slated to release on Netflix next year.

Take a look at Aryna Khan’s post for Suhana Khan:

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had also penned a sweet note for his daughter. He wrote, “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions.” King Khan also shared a golden piece of advice for his princess and wrote, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”

