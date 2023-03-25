Baby Sonam Kapoor or Baby Vayu, who is cuter? Here’s Sunita Kapoor holding them in UNSEEN pics

Sonam Kapoor is on cloud 9 these days ever since she has stepped in motherhood. The actress is currently juggling between her mommy duties and her professional commitments yet managing to spend quality time with her son, her husband Anand Ahuja and her family back in Mumbai. Talking about which, she is back in Mumbai for her mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday celebration. It is Anil Kapoor’s wife’s birthday today and Sonam shared 2 unseen pictures of her mom to wish her.

Sonam Kapoor wishes mom Sunita Kapoor on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared two pictures. The first picture is from Sonam Kapoor’s childhood where we can see a young Sunita Kapoor holding her baby girl in her lap. Sunita can be seen wearing a white long shirt over grey denim. Baby Sonam can be seen wearing red coloured dungarees and posing for the picture. In the next picture, Sunita is holding baby Vayu on her lap. Then comes a series of pictures where she can be seen playing with her dogs, posing with her glamorous daughters and so on. Sharing these pictures, Sonam wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Mama, love you the most. Nothing beats your hug, sitting in your lap and surrounded by your love and care. I will forever feel like a child in your presence and I’m so grateful for that. Love you mama. #bestnani #bestdogmom #bestmom #supermom #spiritualgangster #hostesswiththemostess #wifegoals #momgoals.”

Check out the post:

Sonam and Rhea to reunite for Veere Di Wedding 2

Recently, Rhea Kapoor made a cryptic post on her official Instagram handle, which suggested that a sequel to her 2018-released production venture Veere Di Wedding, which was a decent hit at the box office hit, might get a sequel soon. In that case, the project will mark Sonam Kapoor's comeback to films after a long gap. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon.

