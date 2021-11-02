Baby Suhana Khan twins and wins with birthday girl Shanaya Kapoor in this UNSEEN childhood photo

Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan have not stepped into Bollywood yet, but they sure know how to steal the limelight with their social media presence. On Tuesday, October 2, Shanaya, the daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, turned a year older. Now, on the special occasion of her 22nd birthday, BFF Suhana Khan took to social media to share an adorable tribute to their friendship.

It appears that Suhana and Shanaya share a great bond of friendship since childhood days. Taking the twinning and winning game a notch higher, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter shared an adorable childhood photo alongside her BFF. In the picture, little Suhana and Shanaya can be seen donning orange ensembles as the camera captures them. While sharing the photograph online, Suhana wrote, “22 I love you! Happy Birthday” before tagging her name alongside a yellow heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Apart from the childhood photo, Suhana Khan also gave fans a glimpse of her best friends team. Guess what along with Shanaya, her dream team also includes father Shah Rukh Khan. To add to the happiness, Suhana Khan’s father and BFF both share the same birth dates. Hence, it seems that it must be a double celebration for her. Check out the photo below:

In terms of work, Pinkvilla previously learnt that director Zoya Akhtar is gearing up to launch Suhana in the showbiz world. Speaking of Shanaya, the star-kid is already preparing for her debut in the entertainment industry. A few months ago Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. While making the announcement, she articulated, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”.

