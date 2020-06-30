Baby You Song: Jassie Gill struggles with sleepless nights in this new groovy Punjabi track

Jassie Gill releases a new song titled Baby You. The catchy Punjabi track oozes of luxury, style and it will leave you hooked with its lyrics.

The lockdown hasn't stopped singers from releasing new tracks. Over the past few weeks, a few singers have released new tracks that have music lovers hooked. Jassie Gill has already released a song last month. Now the singer has added yet another track to the list. The handsome Punjabi singer released his new track titled Baby You recently and we've been listening to it on loop. The handsome Punjabi singer tries to woo a gorgeous with his soothing voice and catchy lyrics, where he confesses the stunner has left him with sleepless nights.

The song starts with the singer confessing that he has been pursuing her for weeks, trying to match up to her standards, leaving him restless at nights before he goes on to request her to join him for a cup of coffee. He also offers to marry her if she isn't interested in dating him. "Baby you Raatan nu jagave munde nu/ Baby you Tu gusse naa bulave munde nu/ Baby you Hey hey hey hatave munde nu Baby you," he sings in the song.

While the music and lyrics leave you dancing in your seat, the video oozes luxury. Shot in an exotic destination, the video features high-end cars, picturesque location and both the singer and model look stylish AF! Although the video made us miss the beautiful outdoors, it was a treat to the eyes.

Check out the song below:

The song has garnered over 4.1 million views with the song trending on the ninth spot on YouTube at the time of reporting. The singer recently took to Instagram and thanked fans for the love showered on the song. What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

