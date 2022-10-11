Bachchan Back to the Beginning: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor attend Amitabh Bachchan’s film screening
Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 today and many celebrities have sent him birthday wishes.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 today. Fans have been gathering outside his house Jalsa since last night. The actor then came out and greeted them. On his special milestone, the film festival titled 'Bachchan Back to the Beginning' celebrates his legacy by showcasing his blockbusters. Bollywood celebrities also reached the theatres to make it more special.
Ananya Panday with family:
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor with their fathers Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor were also spotted at the theatre. Shabana Azmi was also seen. They were seen cheering for Amitabh Bachchan along with fans. They watched Amar Akbar Anthony. Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also celebrated midnight by watching their father's film in the hall. The two were seen clapping, and dancing along with fans who turned up at the cinema hall to watch a late-night screening of Big B's popular film Don. Shweta shared videos on her Instagram stories too. She also posted videos shared by Ananya Panday.
Instagram post:
Ananya posted a video of the same and wrote, “I got to watch ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ in theatres in 2022 with my Papa who had seen it 20 times in theatres when it released in 1977 we got to experience the film with the best @azmishabana18 ji watching the film with us (you can hear someone screaming - woh ladki idhar hai - when she comes on screen) We miss you, it was magical seeing you on screen Rishi ji, Vinod ji & Parveen ji love you @neetu54 ji I can’t even begin to describe the feeling of watching this film in cinemas a houseful theatre - everyone cheering, whistling, dancing, singing, mouthing dialogues and celebrating the magic that is Amit Ji and the movies thank you for this unforgettable experience.”
Watch here:
Ananya Panday's upcoming films:
Ananya will be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The shooting has begun. Shanaya Kapoor is all set to debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak.
