Bachchan Back to the Beginning: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor attend Amitabh Bachchan’s film screening

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 today. Fans have been gathering outside his house Jalsa since last night. The actor then came out and greeted them. On his special milestone, the film festival titled 'Bachchan Back to the Beginning' celebrates his legacy by showcasing his blockbusters. Bollywood celebrities also reached the theatres to make it more special.

Ananya Panday with family:

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor with their fathers Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor were also spotted at the theatre. Shabana Azmi was also seen. They were seen cheering for Amitabh Bachchan along with fans. They watched Amar Akbar Anthony. Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also celebrated midnight by watching their father's film in the hall. The two were seen clapping, and dancing along with fans who turned up at the cinema hall to watch a late-night screening of Big B's popular film Don. Shweta shared videos on her Instagram stories too. She also posted videos shared by Ananya Panday.