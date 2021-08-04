Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar is all set to light your Diwali with his film’s trailer?

is on a roll, and nothing can stop him from shooting and announcing back to back films. Not even a pandemic could slow down this man. It was only yesterday that he launched the trailer of his much-talked-about film Bell Bottom, and now we hear that Khiladi Kumar is all set to launch the trailer of his another much-awaited film Bachchan Pandey. This film also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, along with the Raksha Bandhan actor.

Diwali is considered to be one of the best times for Bollywood, and many filmmakers aim to release their movies during that holiday season. But, it looks like Akshay Kumar is aiming to launch the trailer of Bachchan Pandey this Diwali. Last year’s Diwali couldn’t see much moolah at the Box Office due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year too, there are clouds of uncertainty looming. But Akshay is apparently ready with a Diwali gift for all his fans this year. We bet this news is going to get all the fans jumping with joy.

According to reports in Spotboye, Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to unveil the trailer of his next awaited film, Bachchan Pandey, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez this Diwali. “The team has wrapped up the film in 55 days with an extremely talented ensemble cast. Sajid Sir along with Akshay and Farhad, have watched the rushes and locked the line-up of the film, and the edit is also at the finishing stage. While they prepare for the trailer launch this Diwali, the team is sure that the audience will love the mass entertainer which they have made,” revealed their source close to the film.

It was recently reported that Akshay, Kriti, and Jacqueline have wrapped up their last portions of the film in Mumbai. Bachchan Pandey went on floors in Jaisalmer in January this year, where a major portion of the film was shot. It was followed by a schedule in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom Trailer: Netizens give Akshay Kumar's patriotic spy film thumbs up; Call it ‘Fantastic’