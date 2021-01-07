Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar as the rowdy gangster gears up to set the screens on fire with his first shot

After Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey’s makers released Akshay Kumar’s first shot photo from the sets of the film. The film went on floors yesterday in Rajasthan with Kriti, Arshad Warsi and other cast members.

Sharing the first look of from Bachchan Pandey, the makers wrote, "Here's to the 10th Collaboration together & a bond decades old! Presenting the Gangster @akshaykumar in & as #BachchanPandey."

(Developing Story)

Take a look at 's Bachchan Pandey look:

