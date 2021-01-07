Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar as the rowdy gangster gears up to set the screens on fire with his first shot
After Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey’s makers released Akshay Kumar’s first shot photo from the sets of the film. The film went on floors yesterday in Rajasthan with Kriti, Arshad Warsi and other cast members.
Sharing the first look of Akshay Kumar from Bachchan Pandey, the makers wrote, "Here's to the 10th Collaboration together & a bond decades old! Presenting the Gangster @akshaykumar in & as #BachchanPandey."
Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey look:
Here’s to the 10th Collaboration together & a bond decades old!
Presenting the Gangster @akshaykumar in & as #BachchanPandey #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @TripathiiPankaj @prateikbabbar #Saharsh #Abhimanyu @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/vCFcwZtxlI
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) January 7, 2021
