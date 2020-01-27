Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar’s NEW LOOK as he shows off chiseled abs & bearded look has fans go ‘Bahut Hard’

Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and the film stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon and will hit the screen on January 2021

was clearly the star of 2019 as the actor delivered a series of super hit films such as Kesari, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and others, and looking at his line-up of 2020, we are sure that the actor is going to repeat history. Come 2020 and will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb and Prithiviraj and today, Akshay Kumar piqued the curiosity of the audiences as he shared a new look from Bachchan Pandey.

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a new look from the film and in the photo, Akshay Kumar is seen showing off his chiseled abs, bearded look and is seen wearing gold chains around his neck. Alongside the photo, Akshay wrote, “New look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon….” Also, earlier, ’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Bachchan Pandey were to clash at the box office but Aamir took to Twitter to thank Akshay Kumar as the makers of Bachchan Pandey postponed the release of the film. Aamir Khan wrote, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love….”

In Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar will be seen romancing Kriti Sanon and now the film will release in January 2021. As per reports, Bachchan Pandey is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram starring Ajitg Kumar and Tamannaah. Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji. Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film stars Aamir Khan in the titular role along with Kareena Khapoor, and the film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump.

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

Credits :Instagram

Read More