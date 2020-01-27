Bachchan Pandey: Fans hail Akshay Kumar as the ‘King of versatility’ as he shares a new look from 2021 release

Akshay Kumar gave into Aamir Khan’s behest of changing the release date of Bachchan Pandey to avoid clash with Laal Singh Chaddha. Post this, Akshay’s new look as Bachchan Pandey is being loved by fans. Check out Twitter reaction.

In a surprising move, and Sajid Nadiadwala, who were coming together for a film on Christmas, decided to postpone the date of release of Bachchan Pandey at the behest of who also had locked December 25, 2020, for Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir took to social media to announce that his ‘friends’ Sajid and Akshay agreed to avoid clash on Christmas and changed release date of Bachchan Pandey. Post this, Akshay dropped a new look from Bachchan Pandey and it left netizens in awe of the Khiladi.

While the previous poster had Akshay in a brave and fierce avatar, the new look featured him a bearded and a bit scary look. With a red bandana around his forehead and one lensed eye, Akshay appeared a bit scary which impressed netizens and they ended up calling him, ‘King of Versatility.’ While Aamir thanked Akshay for changing the release date for solo release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the Good Newwz star also gave a sweet reply to his friend.

A user wrote about Akshay’s new look in Bachchan Pandey and praised Akshay, “Bahot khatarnaak look hai #akkisir #BachchanPandey ... sorry to say but ekdum kamina look..mazza aayga..... lekin #HeraPheri3 kab laa rhe ho ... with original Shyam #SuneilShetty & Babu bhaiya #PareshJi.” Another wrote, “@akshaykumar Sir This is the best look of All of your movies. Excited for movie #BachchanPandey! ! Awesome New look !!.”

Check out the Twitter reaction to poster:

Meanwhile, now that Bachchan Pandey will hit the screens on January 22, 202, fans are wondering if it will clash with another film of Akshay titled, Bell Bottom. The release date of Akshay’s Bell Bottom is January 22, 2021. If that happens and release of Bell Bottom remains unchanged, then two Akshay films will be released on the same date. Meanwhile, Bachchan Pandey is helmed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It stars Kriti Sanon opposite .

