Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon enjoys the winter chill as she shoots with Akshay Kumar in 'freezing' 9 degrees

Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar have been shooting in Rajasthan for their next, Bachchan Pandey. Today, before heading for the shoot, Kriti shared a video from the 'freezing' location and gave fans a glimpse of the weather.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: January 9, 2021 02:37 pm
Kriti Sanon akshay Kumar shoot bachchan pandey in chilly winterBachchan Panday: Kriti Sanon enjoys the winter chill as she shoots with Akshay Kumar in 'freezing' 9 degrees
Just this week, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon kicked off shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and shared photos on social media. While Kriti posed with the director and crew of Bachchan Pandey, Akshay shared a glimpse of the first shot of 2021 on social media. Fans of the actors have been excited for the actioner since its announcement and now that the shoot is going on, many keep spotting the actors in Jaisalmer and share photos on social media. Today, however, Kriti shared a video of 'freezing' winter chill as she headed for the shoot with the team.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti shared a video in which she is seen walking with her makeup artist and team member. She is seen feeling the winter breeze as she headed to work with Akshay on a foggy and chilly morning. In the video, Kriti is seen clad in a blue puffer jacket with a matching sweater. Her hair is left open and her makeup was kept natural. The star smiled and headed for work with her team. Kriti will be seen essaying a never-seen-before role in the film with Akshay. 

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Kriti wrote, "Freezing 9 degrees." She is seen walking with her team as they leave to shoot for the day with Akshay. On the other hand, Akshay met up with a die-hard fan in Jaisalmer who shared photos on social media. In the photos, Akshay is seen clad in a yellow hoodie while he greeted his fan. 

Take a look at the video and photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kritisanon (@kritislegend)

Well, by the looks of it, shooting for Bachchan Pandey is in full swing and fans can gear up for a fun 2021 with Akshay and Kriti. Bachchan Pandey is helmed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film marks the 10th collaboration between Sajid and Akshay. It is expected to release in 2021. 

Also Read| Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon flags off Akshay Kumar co starrer with excitement for '1st film shoot in 2021'

