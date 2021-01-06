Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon flags off Akshay Kumar co starrer with excitement for '1st film shoot in 2021'

Kriti Sanon took to social media to announce the beginning of the shoot for Bachchan Pandey. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti in the lead and is being shot in Rajasthan.

Over the past few weeks, fans of and Kriti Sanon were eager to see them kick off their film, Bachchan Pandey together. Today, after a long wait, the film has finally gone on floors as Kriti and crew kicked off the shooting of the film in Rajasthan. The film is among the most talked-about projects since last year and the first look poster of Akshay had left everyone spooked and intrigued about the action-comedy. Since then, all were waiting to see Akshay and Kriti back in action.

Today, Kriti took to social media to share photos with the crew of Bachchan Pandey from the sets of the film in Rajasthan. In the photos, Kriti could be seen sporting a cool and casual look in a blue top with denim jeans and a shirt tied on her waist. With her hair left open, she looked gorgeous while holding the clapboard in the photos. She shared her excitement about kicking off her first film of 2021 as she posed with producers Warda Khan Nadiadwala, director Farhad Samji.

Sharing the photo, Kriti wrote, "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film!#BachchanPandey Here we go." The photos of the crew posing together went viral on social media and fans were missing in the frame.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post:

Meanwhile, the film will also reportedly star Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi. The film will reportedly star Akshay as a gangster who aspires to be an actor and Kriti will also be seen in an interesting role in it. Bachchan Pandey is penned by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Also Read|Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon to kick off Bachchan Pandey shoot on THIS date in Jaisalmer? Here's what we know

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

Share your comment ×