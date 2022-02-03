Bachchan Pandey vs Shamshera to Adipurush vs Raksha Bandhan: 5 big box office clashes to look out for in 2022

The COVID 19 pandemic took a massive impact on the entertainment industry. Not just the theatres were shut for months, several big releases were either pushed or took the digital route. In fact, while things were getting back on track during the last half of 2021, the year 2022 witnessed a sudden spike in COVID 19 cases following which the big releases were pushed. However, things are improving once again and theatres are allowed to function at 50% occupancy.

As a result, the makers have been in hurry to book the dates for their big releases. And while the audience is looking forward to the much anticipated movies hitting the silver screen, the box office will also witness several big clashes as some of the leading actors of the industry will be locking horns at the ticket windows this year. So, here’s a list of some of the biggest box office clashes to look forward to in 2022.

Bachchan Pandey vs Shamshera

Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen locking the horns for the first at the box office this year with Bachchan Pandey and Shamshera hitting the screens on March 18. To note, Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey happens to be the remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda and will also feature Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. On the other hand, Shamshera, which is being produced by YRF, features Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

Laal Singh Chaddha vs KFG 2

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the official remake of Hollywood classic Tom Hanks. While the movie is slated to release on April 14, it will be witnessing a box office clash with Yash’s much awaited KGF Chapter 2. The movie, which is the sequel of the 2018 release KGF Chapter 1, will also star Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Runway 34 vs Heropanti 2

Starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, Runway 34 is a drama thriller that is said to be inspired by true events. The movie, which will also star Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Aakanksha Singh in supporting roles, is helmed by Ajay Devgn and will be releasing on April 29. Interestingly, it will be witnessing a tough fight with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. The movie happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie and will star Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead.

Adipurush vs Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar will be witnessing another clash at the box office and this time with Prabhas. The actor has collaborated with Aanand L Rai again for Raksha Bandhan which will also star Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the screens on August 11 and will lock horns with Om Raut’s Adipurush. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the movie will feature the Baahubali star as Lord Ram, Kriti as Sita and the Nawab of Pataudi as Ravan.

Ganapath: Part 1 vs Merry Christmas

After locking horns with Ajay Devgn, Tiger will be clashing Katrina Kaif on Christmas this year. While the Student of The Year 2 actor will be treating his fans with Ganapath: Part 1 on December 23, it will be facing a competition with Katrina starrer Merry Christmas which is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie which will also star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, Merry Christmas will be hitting the screens on Christmas this year.

