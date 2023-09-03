'Bachche ki jaan...': Shah Rukh Khan hilariously responds as fan quizzes him about Jawan 2

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to treat audiences with his much-hyped film, Jawan. His first-ever collaboration with South director, Atlee Kumar is all set to release on September 7. While ardent fans can’t wait to watch the movie on the big screen, there are some who are already waiting for its sequel. In a recent #AskSRK, a fan asked King Khan about Jawan 2 and the actor had a hilarious response.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals if Jawan 2 is on the cards

On September 3, King Khan conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session where fans asked their questions and interacted with the star. In a short yet quick session, the actor tried his level best to reply to as many fans as he could. Amongst several questions, a fan asked him about the sequel of Jawan. The fan asked Shah Rukh, “@iamsrk Jawan 2 kab aayega? #AskSRK #Jawan”.

In response to the fan’s question, SRK reacted with a hilarious reply. And, the Jawan actor told the fan, “ Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo ... .bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! #Jawan (Watch this first…Do want to kill this child?)”. HAVE A LOOK:

Soon after SRK’s reply, several internet users began to speculate that the actor might plan something in the future with the director while others were left surprised by the fan’s question. One fan said, “He could have ignored this question but he didn't..something big is being planned with #Atlee anna.”Another fan did not appreciate the question by the user and commented, “Kuch bhi puchte hai log.”

In the same ‘Ask SRK’ session, another fan asked the actor if Jawan is good to watch with one’s family. SRK replied, “Yes you can see it with the full family. It’s a good watch for all. #Jawan”.

About Jawan

Jawan will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and several others in significant roles. The movie plot revolves around a man, who is driven by a personal family feud to rectify the wrongs in society while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Meanwhile, as fans eagerly await the release of Jawan, the SRK fandom has already got advanced booking done. With advance bookings open for Jawan, fans and the audience are leaving no stone unturned to catch a first glimpse of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.