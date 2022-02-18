Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez can’t take their eyes off each other in new poster

Akshay Kumar aces the art of surprising his fans every now and then. The actor, who is creating a buzz for his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey, has been keeping his massive fan following intrigued by sharing interesting posters of the movie. To note, Bachchhan Paandey is slated to release on March 18 and will also star Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. And while the makers are set to unveil the trailer today, Akshay took to social media and shared yet another poster of Bachchhan Paandey wherein he was posing with Jacqueline.