Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar flaunts an intense look in new poster; Trailer out on February 18

Akshay Kumar has always won hearts with his versatility on the big screen and his line of work stands proof to it. In fact, the superstar has some impressive movies in his kitty and his fans can’t wait for him to spill his magic on the big screen. Amid this, Akshay has once again taken social media by storm as he shared a new update about one of his upcoming movies. We are talking about Bachchhan Paandey that also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Taking to social media, Akshay shared a new poster featuring himself with an intense look on his face. The poster also came with power-packed dialogue which read, “Mujhe Bhai Nahi, Godfather Bolte Hain”. In the caption, Akshay spilled beans about his character and revealed that the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey will be releasing on February 18. He wrote, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022”. To note, Pinkvilla was first to report that the team of Bachchhan Paandey is planning to release the trailer on February 18.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post:

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role and will be hitting the screens on March 18 this year. Interestingly, the movie will mark Jacqueline’s fifth collaboration with Akshay after Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Brothers, Akshay and Jacqueline had recently completed the shooting of Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year.

