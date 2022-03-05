Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon look dreamy as they dance on Meri Jaan Meri Jaan; WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s Bachchhan Paandey has already created a lot of hype ever since the first poster of the movie had released. Since the trailer was released fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. Recently the first song from the movie featuring Akshay and Kriti came out and their sizzling chemistry struck the right chords with the audience. Well, the song is loved by the fans so much that now Khiladi Kumar has recreated the same on-screen magic with his heroine off-screen and asked all his fans to create reels on this song.

In the video, we can see Akshay Kumar can be seen in all-black attire. He is dressed in a black coat that he paired over black jeans and completed his look with black shoes. He holds a photograph of Kriti Sanon as he sings Meri Jaan Meri Jaan. Later Kriti appears like magic and looks stunning in an orange saree. Akshay and Kriti’s chemistry will make you fall in love. Sharing this video, the Bachchhan Paandey actor wrote, “Be it your mother, daughter, cousin or friend, we all have people who make our lives special by just being there…show them you care. Be innovative, make your reel dedicating to your special someone using #MeriJaanMeriJaan and I’ll reshare the good ones.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the film, while Kriti Sanon plays a journalist, the actor plays a gangster and is sporting an intense and rugged look. According to the latest report in ETimes, Akshay's look was finalised after the creative team tried various combinations. The actor can be seen sporting a scar in the film.

Talking about Akshay’s look a source close to the development had revealed that both Akshay and Sajid wanted to try something different for the look of Bachchhan Paandey, so they sat with the creative team to brainstorm in order to translate their imaginations of the character's look to the reality. After trying at least 8 sorts of permutations and combinations, they singled upon the current look for Akshay and went ahead with it.

