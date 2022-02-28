Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon’s romance to come alive in ‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’ tomorrow

Ever since the first look of Bachchhan Paandey has come out, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the movie. The trailer has created even more hype around the fans and everyone has been loving Akshay’s new avatar. Well, today Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a teaser from the first song of the movie featuring his leading lady Kriti Sanon. It is a romantic track and we bet the sizzling chemistry between the duo will make your wait for the song difficult.