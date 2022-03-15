Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar protects Kriti Sanon from mob as they reach Delhi with Jacqueline & Arshad.

The Bachchhan Paandey cast is going all out to promote their film. They took their promotions to the next level when they boarded a train from Mumbai on Monday afternoon and reached New Delhi on Tuesday. The cast were seen exiting the train station as they left for the film's promotions in the city. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi were all aboard the train and even smiled for the paparazzi once they reached Delhi.

Akshay Kumar even shared a photo with his co-stars from inside the train and wrote, "बच्चन पांडे की टोली आ पहुँची है दिल्ली! Holi pe Goli #BachchhanPaandey in cinemas on 18th March!" Goes without saying, the cast's appearance at Delhi's train station caused a frenzy and there was large crowd that gathered to watch them.

However, Akshay made sure to protect Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline who were mobbed by the large crowds. Take a look at all the photos below:

