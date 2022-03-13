Bachchhan Paandey Day Out: Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar go all out to promote film; See Photos

Bachchhan Paandey Day Out: Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar go all out to promote film; See Photos
Bachchhan Paandey's Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar are gearing up for the film's release which is just a few days away. The film is releasing during the Holi weekend and will see the two stars dish out a masala Bollywood film. For the same, they've been going all out to promote the film. It was a busy Sunday for Kriti and Akshay as the duo first visited a city theatre and purchased their own tickets at the box office. 

Soon after, they headed to south Mumbai and visited a cinema museum. The paparazzi kept track of all their outings as they promoted the film. Post his theatre visit, Akshay Kumar changed into an all-black pleated set and looked dapper. Kriti Sanon continued the promotions in a strapless denim jumpsuit. Both the stars posed outside the museum as well as took a ride. 

Check out their photos below: 

Earlier in the day, for their theatre visit, Akshay and Kriti were also joined by Jacqueline Fernandez who plays a pivotal role in the film. 

