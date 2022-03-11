Bachchhan Paandey: Jacqueline Fernandez drops teaser of romantic melody Heer Raanjhana; Song releases tomorrow

Bachchhan Paandey starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon is going to release on March 18. The makers are releasing songs or behind-the-scenes pictures to create more excitement among the fans. The song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ has been trending. And today Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar have shared another teaser of the song titled Heer Raanjhana. The song is releasing tomorrow. Till now three songs including Meri Jaan Meri Jaan and Maar Khayega have been released.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a glimpse from the song. The short clip starts with a picture that reads, “Heer Raanjahana ki bhaukaal jodi.” It shows Akshay Kumar's character romancing Jacqueline’s character Myra. The two are seen enjoying in a fare. It is captioned as “Amidst all the colors, #BachchhanPaandey found the color of love and life, His Sophie #HeerRaanjhana Song out tomorrow at 12 PM!” Akshay wrote, “Laila Majnu aur Heer Ranjha ki sirf kahaniya suni hai ab #BachchhanPaandey ki bhaukaal love story dekho! #HeerRaanjhana Song Out Tomorrow at 12 PM.”

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Watch the teaser here:

The trailer sees Kriti and Arshad discussing making a biopic on Bachchhan Paandey, which leads to introducing all the lead characters. The next shot shows the dry and deserted lands of Bhagwa where Bachchhan Paandey and his team live. He is very dangerous. Kriti and Arshad are seen convincing him for the film. But what happens next is the interesting part of the film.

