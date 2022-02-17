Bachchhan Paandey: Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar tease with a new poster ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

One of the highly awaited films of 2022 is Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey. The film's trailer is all set to be launched tomorrow and ahead of it, Kriti shared a new poster featuring her as an aspiring director while Akshay as a gangster. Along with it, Kriti also revealed that the trailer will be dropped at 10:40 AM on February 18. The actress teased fans about her and Akshay's story in the film as she expressed her excitement for fans to see it.

Sharing the new poster, Kriti wrote, "Baghwa ka Bachchhan Paandey, Aur Mumbai ki Myra!Ek gangster aur ek aspiring director! Kya hogi humari story?#SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey, directed by @farhadsamji, Trailer out tomorrow!CAN’T WAIT to share with you guys!" Akshay also teased fans with the same poster. The film has been the talk of the town since it went on floors and after many delays due to COVID 19 pandemic, it is now all set to release next month. The new poster showcases Kriti sitting behind Akshay on a bike while pointing a gun at someone. The swag of the two stars is unmissable in the same.

Take a look: