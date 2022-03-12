Bachchhan Paandey: Prateik Babbar gets candid, shares his working experience with Akshay Kumar, Kriti, Arshad

Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, has been generating a lot of attention since its teaser was released. With only a few days till the movie’s release on 18th March, the cast has been quite promoting it. In the film, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen as a journalist hoping to direct films someday. The film revolves around the intersection of their lives with Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi also playing pivotal roles. Another actor who we are quite excited to see in Bachchhan Paandey is Prateik Babbar. In a recent interview, Prateik talked about his experience of working with the other Bachchhan Paandey stars.

In an interview with The Times of India, Prateik revealed that it was his first time working with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi. He confessed that Akshay sir and Arshad sir have always been his teenage heroes. He added that Arshad is full of energy, is a riot, and always had people in splits on set. On the other hand, Akshay was his teenage hero and was the only prominent action star when he was younger. "From 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' till now, I have been a fan and now I got to work with him,” he said.

About Kriti, he expressed that she is a sweetheart and is very hardworking. He revealed that they had some fun moments and scenes together in the film.

Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, is Kriti Sanon's second project with Akshay Kumar after the 2019 film Housefull 4, which was also directed by Farhad Samji.

