Bachchhan Paandey’s Saare Bolo Bewafa teaser: Akshay Kumar promises ‘bhaukaal bhara entertainment’ in new song

Akshay Kumar has been creating a lot of headlines for his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie will feature Akshay in a quirky avatar opposite Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez and the trailer has opened to decent reviews from the audience. And while fans have been looking forward to the release of Bachchhan Paandey, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the new song. Titled as Saare Bolo Bewafa, the song happens to be a quirky number that will be releasing tomorrow.

The teaser features Akshay dressed in a black outfit paired with a maroon jacket. He and his gang were seen grooving at a wedding and their zeal will make you want to hit the dance floor right away. It looks like Akshay’s off beat track Saare Bolo Bewafa will be mending the broken hearts with his bhaukaal entertainment. He captioned the image as, “टूटे हुए दिलों को जोड़ने के लिए आ रहा है कल, Bhaukaal Bhara Entertainment. Toh Ab #SaareBoloBewafa, song out tomorrow! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey directed by @farhadsamji”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post about Saare Bolo Bewafa:

To note, Bachchhan Paandey happens to be an action-comedy and is said to be an adaptation of the Tamil movie, Jigarthanda, which was written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj with Akshay playing the titular role of a ruthless gangster. While Jacqueline will be seen playing the role of Akshay’s love interest, Kriti will be seen playing the role of an aspiring filmmaker. Bachchhan Paandey is slated to release on March 18 this year.

