Bachchhan Paandey Song Heer Raanjhana: Akshay Kumar & Jacqueline Fernandez's romance has a tragic end

After the success of previous songs from Bachchhan Paandey, makers of the film released a new love track Heer Raanjhana featuring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the upcoming action-comedy, Jacqueline also will be seen with Akshay and Kriti Sanon. The song Heer Raanjhana features a dreamy romance at a carnival between Jacqueline and Akshay and it has been shot in Rajasthan. The sweet love story begins at a carnival but Akshay seems to have something else on the mind and it ends on a tragic note with Jacqueline murdered in the end.

Sharing the song on social media, Akshay wrote, "बच्चन पांडे और सोफी, जैसे हो कोई भौकाल जोड़ी. देखिए इनकी लव स्टोरी, (Bachchhan Paandey and Sophie are like a sizzling pair, Watch their love story)." The song video showcases how Akshay tries to fulfil every wish of Jacqueline as she travels across Rajasthan. The sweet voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal with meaningful lyrics of the song by Kumaar certainly make it a perfect romantic ode. The music has been composed by Amaal Mallik and the stunning visuals of the video featuring Akshay and Jacqueline add charm to it.

Watch Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in Heer Raanjhana:

Bachchhan Paandey also stars Prateik Babbar, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Farhad Samji and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Previous songs, Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, Maar Khayegaa and Saare Bolo Bewafa have been trending across different social media platforms. Akshay and Jacqueline in this latest song Heer Raanjhana certainly will leave you excited for Bachchhan Paandey that releases on March 18.

