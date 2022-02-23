Bachchhan Paandey Song Maar Khayegaa: Akshay Kumar to show his evil swag in first number; Track out tomorrow

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey is making headlines for more than one reason. The Farhad Samji directorial will feature Akshay in a quirky avatar along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti and Arshad Warsi in the lead. In fact, the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Needless to say, the movie is among the most anticipated releases of the year. And while fans are looking forward to the release of Bachchhan Paandey, the makers have announced the release of its first track Maar Khaeygaa along with a teaser of the song.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay has shared a short teaser of the track which is touted to be an evil song. In the teaser, the Kesari actor was seen flaunting an intense look and his swag was unmissable as he flaunts his evil song. In the caption, Akshay revealed that the song will be out tomorrow. He wrote, “तैयार हैं देखने बच्चन का टशन The Evil Song, #MaarKhayegaa. #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey directed by @farhadsamji”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post announcing Maar Khayegaa song from Bachchhan Paandey:

Meanwhile, talking about Bachchan Paandey, the movie will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4. Kriti can’t stop gushing about working with Akshay and revealed that the crew used to play ludo on the sets. “With him at work, you tend to have lunches, dinners, basically all meals together. It’s like a lot of people on one table. It became like one big family. During breaks, we used to play games like housie and ludo,” she had told Times of India.

