Bachchhan Paandey song Maar Khayegaa: Akshay Kumar unleashes his evil 'godfather' side in this offbeat track

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead, the Farhad Samji directorial has been creating a massive buzz ever since the makers had unveiled the trailer of Bachchhan Pandey. And now, the action comedy is making the headlines once again as the makers have released the first track of the movie today which is titled as Maar Khaeygaa wherein Akshay Kumar will give a glimpse of Bachchhan Paandey’s tashan.

The two minute 36 second track has been featured on Akshay Kumar and who was seen unleashing his godfather mode. The Kesari actor was seen flaunting his evil swag in the song and appeared to be dangerous and indomitable as the track gives a glimpse of Bachchhan Paandey’s fierce avatar. It happens to be a quirky, off beat track that will grab your attention in no time. Composed by Vikram Montrose, Maar Khayegaa has been sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Vikram Montrose and is touted to be an evil song.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s Maar Khayegaa song from Bachchhan Paandey here:

Talking about Bachchhan Paandey, the movie will feature Akshay in the role of a deadly gangster, while Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing the role of his love interest. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of a filmmaker who aspires to make a film on Bachchhan Paandey. To note, Bachchhan Paandey is slated to hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.