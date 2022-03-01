Bachchhan Paandey Song Meri Jaan: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon romance to B Praak's desi love track

Bachchhan Paandey is just weeks away from a theatrical release and ahead of the release, the makers dropped a brand new song on Tuesday. Starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchhan Paandey's new song is titled 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan'. Just a few days ago, the song Maar Khayegaa was released.

In this new soulful track, Akshay and Kriti can be seen romancing to B Praak's desi love track. Sharing the announcement on social media, Akshay wrote, "जिसके बुलाने पे बच्चन चले जाए, जिसके लिए बच्चन मरने को तैयार हो जाए. देखिये ऐसी भौकाल भरी मोहब्बत !

#MeriJaanMeriJaan, song out now."

Kriti, who had called this love song one of her favourite songs from the film, shared, "My favvvv Track of the album!! #MeriJaanMeriJaan song out now! LINK IN BIO."

Check out Bachchhan Paandey Song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan:

Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, is Kriti Sanon's second project with Akshay Kumar after the 2019 film Housefull 4, which was also directed by Farhad Samji.

Akshay Kumar's gangster looks from Bachchan Pandey have made noise on social media for several reasons. In the film, he plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen as a journalist hoping to direct films some day.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles but their character details are yet under wraps.

Bachchhan Paandey is slated for a theatrical release on 18 March, 2022.

