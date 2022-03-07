Bachchhan Paandey Song Saare Bolo Bewafa: Akshay Kumar turns on gangster mode to deal with heartbreak

After dropping a gangster song and a romantic track, Bachchhan Paandey makers dropped a brand new song on Monday titled Saare Bolo Bewafa. The film is just weeks away from a theatrical release and the makers have been keeping up the buzz high by releasing new songs every week ahead of the release. Today, the song Saare Bolo Bewafa made its way to netizens who have so far loved Akshay Kumar's intense gangster-like look from the film.

Sharing the song's official video, Akshay said, "अब दिल टूटने की गूँज सबको सुनाई देगी क्योंकि सारे ज़ोर से बोलेंगे…Bewafa! #SaareBoloBewafa, song from #BachchhanPaandey out now!"

Kriti Sanon, who will be starring alongside Akshay in the film, also shared the video and wrote, "Been obsessed with this song for a year now!! Heartbreak anthem of the year, but this one you’d wanna dance on too! SaareBoloBewafa, song out now."

Check out Bachchhan Paandey song Saare Bolo Bewafa:

Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, is Kriti Sanon's second project with Akshay Kumar after the 2019 film Housefull 4, which was also directed by Samji.

In the film, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen as a journalist hoping to direct films some day. The film revolves around the intersection of their lives with Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi also playing pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts on Bachchhan Paandey's new song? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Bachchhan Paandey Song Meri Jaan: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon romance to B Praak's desi love track