Bachchhan Paandey Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s quirky crime drama promises full entertainment

Akshay Kumar has been creating a lot of buzz these days for his upcoming movies. The superstar has a promising line up of projects and among these Farhad Samji directorial Bachchhan Paandey is grabbing the attention of late as the movie is slated to release on March 18 this year. While the fans are excited about the movie, the team has been adding on to this excitement by sharing interesting posters on social media. And now, they have finally unveiled the trailer of Bachchhan Pandey and it has taken the internet by a storm.

The trailer features Akshay Kumar in the titular role who is seen sporting a quirky look. The over three minute trailer featured Khiladi Kumar in the role of a deadly gangster, while Kriti happens to be a filmmaker yearning to make a film on Bachchhan Paandey. What follows in the trailer is a series of hilarious events with some thrilling twists which will leave the audience wanting for more. Apart from Akshay and Kriti, Bachchhan Pandey will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

Check out the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Paandey here:

To note, Bachchhan Paandey will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4 and third collaboration with Jacqueline after Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Brothers. This isn’t all. Akshay and Jacqueline will also be seen sharing the screen space in Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year.

