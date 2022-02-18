Bachchhan Paandey Trailer reaction: Fans call Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez's film 'Bawaal'

A film that has been among the most awaited ones has been Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bachchhan Paandey. The trailer of the film is finally here and well, it certainly looks like a mass entertainer. As Akshay, Kriti and Jacqueline shared the trailer, fans began reacting to the same. While some were in love with Akshay's swag and style as Bachchhan Paandey, others loved Kriti and Arshad Warsi's banter with each other. There were many reasons why fans loved the trailer and a few of them are perfect action, comedy, sweet romance.

Reacting to the trailer, most Twitter users dubbed Akshay and Kriti's Bachchhan Paandey a 'bawaal' film. A fan wrote, "@akshaykumar came and showed again really looks massive I really have to say this is going to bang the theatres and @ArshadWarsi @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline asalways impressive #BachchhanPaandey." Another fan loved the trailer and wrote, "What a blockbuster trailer of #BachchhanPaandey. Loved the casting. #arshadwarsi could just steal the thunder silently. This is what we need more than shitty agenda-driven films. #BachchhanPaandeyTrailer #AkshayKumar #BollywoodNews #KritiSanon" Another one wrote, "#BachchhanPaandey is a BAWAAL trailer!!!Sometime it really surprises how #AkshayKumar transforms himself for the roles so perfectly despite working multiple projects at the same time. Ye holi hogi DHAMAKEDAR!!!"

Have a look: