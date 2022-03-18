Bachchhan Paandey Twitter Review: 10 tweets you must read if you are planning to watch Akshay Kumar’s film

Akshay Kumar’s massive fan following has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, his much talked about movie Bachchhan Paandey has hit the theatres today. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie happens to be an action-comedy that also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead. Interestingly, Bachchhan Paandey has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the team has been leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a hit.

And while Bachchhan Paandey has finally hit the screens today, the social media is abuzz with tweets about the Akshay Kumar starrer. One of the Twitter users tweeted, “Paisa Vasool Entertainer! #AkshayKumar delivering a top notch performance along with the entire cast. #ArshadWarsi incredible comic timing! #JacquelineFernandez shines through her limited screen time by giving a memorable performance! #BachchhanPaandey”. Another user took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “The movie is beyond what I expected it to be! #AkshayKumar in gangster avatar also other characters were fabulous. And not to forget #JacquelineFernandez. In an emotional role, even tho it had minor screen time has managed to outshine!”

To note, Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti Sanon after Houseful 4. The superstar is seen playing the role of a ruthless gangster in the Farhad Samji directorial while Jacqueline plays the role of his love interest. On the other hand, Kriti plays the role of an aspiring filmmaker in Bachchhan Paandey.