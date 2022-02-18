Bachchhan Paandey: Varun Dhawan, Manushi Chhillar & more hail Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon starrer's trailer

After a long wait, the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez has been released. Fans are in awe of the performances of the actors and have been praising it on social media. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to release on 18 March. Celebrities also took to their social media handle and praised the trailer. Varun Dhawan, Manushi Chhilllar and others called it fantastic. Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra are also seen in pivotal roles.

The trailer shows Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi embarking on a journey to make a film on ruthless gangster Bachchhan Pandey (Akshay). Though Arshad warns Kriti of the consequences, she thinks it will be manageable. However, after reaching there, both come to know that Akshay had killed his girlfriend (Jacqueline). They try to run but in vain. However, there is a dose of laughter as well in the film. Bachchhan Pandey is written by Nischay Kuttanda and directed by Farhad Samji.

Varun Dhawan wrote, “Super trailer Farhad Bhai can’t wait to watch. This is in the theatre.” Manushi wrote, “Love the trailer. Can’t wait to watch’.

On the work front, Akshay and Jacqueline will be seen in Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu, which is slated to release on Diwali this year. He also has Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. The period drama is releasing on June 10. The actor had released the motion poster recently.

