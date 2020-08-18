Is backlash against Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl justified? COMMENT

Netflix's latest film Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor has faced massive backlash not only amid the raging nepotism debate but also for misrepresenting facts. What are your views? Comment below.

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was the latest big ticket film to release on streaming platform. The film which dropped on 12 August on Netflix has garnered mixed reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. Janhvi, who essays the role of IAF's Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, has faced massive backlash not only amid the raging nepotism debate but also for misrepresenting facts. A section of citizens have called out and the film's makers for showing the Indian Air Force in a negative light.

In fact, the latest one to slam the film was retired Wing Commander Namrita Chandi who accused the makers for peddling lies and presenting everyone who has served in the proud blue uniform in poor light. She wrote an open letter criticizing Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

"I have myself served as a helicopter pilot and I have never faced the kind of abuse and maltreatment as was portrayed in the movie. In fact, men in uniform are true gentlemen and professionals. They go out of their way to make lady officers comfortable and adjust. Yes, initially there were teething troubles like no changing rooms or exclusive ladies toilets; yet the men made space for us."

The Indian Air Force has also addressed the issue and written a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its "undue negative" portrayal in the film. While filmmakers have in the past known to use creative licence and add non-fictional elements to make it dramatic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has clearly not gone down well with many.

So, do you think this backlash is justified? Vote and comment below to let us know what you think about the same.

