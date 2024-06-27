Bad Cop: Anurag Kashyap recalls first meeting with Gulshan Devaiah; says he saw actor 'dancing to Bachchan songs with Kalki'

Gulshan Devaiah is best known for movies like Shaitan, Hunterrr, The Girl In Yellow Boots, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Gulshan has been promoting his recently released series, Bad Cop, with his co-star Anurag Kashyap these days.

While this is not the first time Gulshan and Anurag have collaborated on a project, let's take you back to their first meeting.

Anurag Kashyap takes us back to their first meet

In a new interview with Instant Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap reminisced about meeting his Bad Cop co-star Gulshan Devaiah for the first time. Kashyap said that he decided to cast him in a film when the filmmaker witnessed him dancing with actress Kalki Koechlin at his house.

"I saw him dancing to (Amitabh) Bachchan songs with Kalki. He is Kalki's friend and they were dancing to Bachchan songs on my terrace. That's how I remember," the Bad Cop actor said.

Talking about him further, the filmmaker said, "I see a lot of personality because he has also done fashion, he's always disapproving of my fashion."

For the uninitiated, Gulshan Devaiah is a graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Anurag talks about Gulshan's performance in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Anurag Kashyap also spoke about Vasan Bala's 2018 film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in which Gulshan Devaiah played a dual role. Kashyap said that it was his "most incredible performance" as he didn't expect the actor to be transformed like he did in the movie.

The filmmaker, who claimed that he was earlier associated with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota as a producer, added, "I wouldn't have thought of it."

Before Bad Cop, Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah worked together in two movies namely, The Girl in Yellow Boots and Shaitan.

Gulshan Devaiah's other notable works include Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Blurr, Badhaai Do, A Death In The Gunj, Dum Maro Dum, and Cabaret to name a few.

Meanwhile, Bad Cop was released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 20, 2024. Apart from Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap, the series stars Harleen Sethi and Saurabh Sachdeva. Aditya Datt has directed the series.

