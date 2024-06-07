Bad Cop Trailer OUT: Anurag Kashyap plays villain against Gulshan Devaiah's relentless officer in thriller series

Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer for its upcoming crime thriller series, Bad Cop, on June 7, 2024. The trailer features Anurag Kashyap in a gangster-like role and Gulshan Devaiah makes a comeback as a cop, following his roles in Dahaad and Duranga. His character, Karan, has a split personality, with his darker side named Arjun, reminiscent of the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun by Rakesh Roshan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah's Bad Cop to stream fron June 21, 2024

The trailer shows Gulshan Devaiah taking on the double role of twins Karan and Arjun. Karan, a dynamic cop, and Arjun, a clever thief, are opposites who choose divergent paths. Their fates become intertwined in the most unexpected ways, altering the course of their lives forever. Anurag Kashyap is seen as Kazbe Mama, a deadly, manipulative, and lethal character, leaving audiences eager for more. Harleen Sethi stars as the righteous cop Devika, while Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita play significant roles in this suspenseful narrative.

Check out the trailer here:

Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah on Bad Cop

Anurag Kashyap discussed the upcoming series and his character, describing Kazbe Mama as a unique villain with a charismatic yet lethal aura. He admitted feeling scared and skeptical when shooting gory scenes, which was different from his usual films. Kazbe is powerful and hard-hitting, and Kashyap prepared for the role by drawing traits from various negative characters he had created. He praised Fremantle India and Aditya as great collaborators, noting that the show revealed a very different side of him.

Kashyap mentioned that he had no specific process for Kazbe, finding inspiration from Nana Patekar in Parinda and Irrfan Khan in Haasil. He would only look at the script before shooting and relied on the dialogue writer for guidance. Playing a negative character was cathartic for him, allowing him to release it from his system. He hoped audiences would enjoy seeing him in this avatar.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah expressed his excitement and said, "Bad Cop is a thrilling story that doesn’t pretend to be anything else but entertaining. What drew me the most to the script was the character/s I had to play. Karan and Arjun are identical twins with very different personalities and moreover one is a cop and the other a crook. I’m very happy that Fremantle India and Disney+ Hotstar brought me this opportunity where I yet again get to play twin brothers.

He further mentioned that Karan and Arjun, despite being twin brothers, have very different outlooks on life and are dealing with distinct interpersonal problems. A significant twist intertwines their destinies, and he found the most challenging aspect of playing the characters began at that point, as it involved numerous action scenes that were not easy to perform. He had to prepare himself both physically and mentally. He expressed that playing the twins in Bad Cop had been the most amazing experience of his career so far and hoped that the audience would find it enjoyable as well.

About Bad Cop

Bad Cop is produced by Fremantle India, directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D’Silva. The series is a complete mass entertainer and set to stream exclusively on Disney+Hotstar from June 21, 2024. Bad Cop has been reimagined for India by Fremantle India from RTL’s original German drama of the same name.

